Ludlow bereavement group helping with grief

The Good Grief Café was launched last September by local solicitor Janna Vigar and funeral director Victoria Allen, with the aim of giving people a safe space to talk through the loss of a loved one with those in a similar personal position.

The group, which is free and meets on a monthly basis at Ludlow’s Mascall Centre in the Pea Green Café, has seen a regular stream of visitors with people sharing their stories and experiences – with many forming new friendships.

Mrs Vigar, a Wills and Probate specialist at Corve Street-based mfg Solicitors said: “The feedback we’ve had has been fantastic and people appreciate being able to speak openly and freely about their own grief or any other subject.

“We regularly have between eight to 15 people attend each month with some commenting that the Good Grief Café is a ‘lifeline’ and a ‘warm and welcoming place’ where they have cemented new friendships. To have that kind of response shows we are doing all the right things and people are getting the mutual support they need.

“Our first birthday is just around the corner and we look forward to helping more people from in and around Ludlow in the coming year.”

The group meets on the first Thursday of every month between 3.30pm and 5pm and free tea, coffee and car parking is available. For more information readers can email vafs@btinternet.com or call 01584 879035.