Items repaired and restored at Ludlow cafe

The seventh Repair Cafe at Ludlow Mascall Centre was the busiest ever, according to organiser Diane Lyle.

About 40 people arrived on Saturday morning with more than 70 items to be repaired by the team of volunteers.

The repairers were tasked with fixing a range of items including a tree lopper, a Marconi transistor radio which used to pick up Radio Luxembourg back in its heyday, a legless table, a number of steam irons, a hand drill, a soldering iron, items which needed stitching and jewellery.

Diane said: "It was a busy, sometimes hectic, two-and-a-half hours, but as always, the atmosphere was buzzing and the smiles of the repairers and the item-owners made it a bright morning."

The next Repair Café is on October 26 at the Rockspring Community Centre between 10.00 am and 12.30 pm.

For more information or to get involved contact Diane Lyle 07786 620 624 or email diane.lyle@btinternet.com