Shropshire walkers step towards a Parkinson’s cure by raising £4,000

A total of 97 fundraisers took part in the Walk for Parkinson's event in Ludlow last month.

The event was one of 45 taking place across the UK throughout 2019 to raise vital funds for the charity Parkinson’s UK.

Walkers had the choice of a 1.5 or 5.5 mile route around Ludlow with breathtaking scenery and the backdrop of the medieval castle.

The amount raised on the day was £4,127 which will go towards the charity’s pioneering research to find a cure for the condition.

Over the past four years Walk for Parkinson’s fundraisers have raised over £1.5 million – and the charity believes that scientists could now be on the verge of a major breakthrough.

Alison Knott, regional fundraiser for Parkinson’s UK, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part and supported the walkers in the first ever Walk for Parkinson’s Ludlow.

"It was a glorious summers evening with music from the Shropshire Strummers Ukelele band and all walkers enjoyed the route around the Medieval castle and across the river Teme.

“The money raised will go towards Parkinson’s UK’s research work so we can help stop Parkinson’s for good.”

One in 37 people will be diagnosed with Parkinson’s - a serious neurological condition that affects people of all ages and has over 40 symptoms including tremor, loss of mobility and rigidity.