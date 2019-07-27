Crane delivers machinery to Ludlow Assembly Rooms

A large crane delivered machinery that will enable to building to meet its 50 per cent reduction in carbon emissions target.

Volunteer CEO of Ludlow Assembly Rooms (LAR), Helen Hughes, said “It’s fantastic to see the project really come to life. here have been months of stripping out works and getting things ready for all this high-tech new equipment. Thank you to everyone who made it happen - it’s been a real team effort to make sure everything went as planned.

A Sustainable Future for Ludlow Assembly Rooms is a project funded by the European Regional Development Fund, Arts Council England, Shropshire Council and LAR themselves with the work being carried out by Shropshire-based PaveAways.

The work will mean that there will be a 50 per cent reduction in the building’s carbon footprint, plus increased accessibility with a new and reliable lift, more accessible toilets and baby changing, plus additional and improved seating with enhanced visibility in the auditorium.

The main entrance will revert back to the original on Castle Square as LAR take on the ground floor of the building for the first time. This space will have a brand new café and the Visitor Information Centre and Box-Office will be combined in a visible area at the front.

Following the completion of the work, Shropshire Council has agreed to transfer the building as a Community Asset Transfer to the Ludlow Assembly Rooms on a 123-year lease.

The Assembly Rooms has continued to show films and put on live events throughout the project by using one of the smaller rooms.

There is not yet a date for completion.