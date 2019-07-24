Ludlow station ticket master to be remembered

Francis Dunn was the founder of Ludlow Station Travel and ran the station's ticket office for many years.

He died earlier this year and now Transport for Wales, the successors to Arriva Trains, intend to recognize his outstanding work.

On Wednesday, July 31, at 2pm the Transport for Wales Railway Chaplain will dedicate a new platform bench on Ludlow Station in memory of Mr Dunn.

Relations, friends and colleagues are invited to the ceremony which will be followed by refreshments and an opportunity to reminisce about his outstanding contribution to the quality of life for Ludlow.

The town owes him a great debt for his hard work in establishing a permanent staffed ticket office which was a major contributor to the significant increase in Ludlow train services.

Everyone is welcome to attend and post dedication refreshments and car parking will be available at Ludlow Brewery



