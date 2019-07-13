Appeal launched to repair sewage hit studio in Ludlow

The Loudwater Studio in Ludlow was flooded in June when freak weather caused water to flood the building through a shower drain - bringing gallons of raw sewage in to the building.

The studio is part of Vision Homes Association, a charity that supports people with visual impairments, and other complex disabilities to lead full and active lives.

Nikki Hook, business development manager at the studio, which is on the Burway Trading Estate said: "We are covered by insurance for the works which need to be carried out in the building but we are trying to raise money to cover the costs of the day-to0day running of the building. This will help us to keep going. Slowly but surely we are getting there. We had to take the floor up and remove the partitions in the building and the whole place is being sanitised.

"We have a long drying out process before we can then start putting everything back. We had hoped we would be back in by September but it is looking more likely that it will be October and that is purely because of the amount of work that needs to take place."

The group have been offered a room at the Helena Lane building in Ludlow which will allow them to keep some of the services they provide running throughout the summer. However a number of workshops have had to be cancelled.

Anyone wanting to donate can go to the Loudwater Studio Facebook page. Donations can also be made at the Ludlow Spar Shop and Carters Butchers. Anyone who can help with the work should call Nikki on 01584 877272.