Sports room opens thanks to grant and hard graft

The grand opening of Ashford Carbonell's new space was held this week with villagers and contractors in attendance to celebrate.

Shropshire Council's Vivienne Parry, for Ludlow South, cut the ribbon to officially declare the new room open.

The Ashford Carbonell Village Hall committee was awarded £60,000 towards the project by the Garfield Weston Charity’s 60th Anniversary Fund last year. Now the new area means sports on the bowling green can be viewed in comfort while community groups can meet for social events and discussions.

At the opening, president of the village hall committee, Ishbel Yellowley, thanked Steve of SA Crowther Construction and his craftsmen, and Shaun of Ludlow Block Paving for their work on the project.

Mrs Yellowley also thanked the volunteers who have completed the planting of boxes and borders to enhance the area, and said: “The hall is a much-loved and used facility and we can now enjoy it even more with the Weston Room and outside paving completed, bringing the sports field and hall very much together for all to enjoy.”

The new room is the culmination of the refurbishment of the village hall and its surrounding area, which began in 2008 as a result of an extensive survey of the parish carried out for the village’s parish plan.

Resident Jackie Brundrett said: “The new room has been named the Weston Room in recognition of the Garfield Weston Charity that made this wonderful addition to the Ashford Carbonell Village Hall possible, and a plaque has been placed on the building to acknowledge their valuable contribution.”