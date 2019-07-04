Menu

Ludlow Town Council officially declares climate emergency

By Lucy Todman | Ludlow | News | Published:

Members of Ludlow Town Council have declared a climate emergency and aim to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Mayor of Ludlow Councillor Tim Gill

In March this year two town councillors attended a Climate Change Conference in Lancaster, and in May members of Ludlow’s Extinction Rebellion presented information on the climate change emergency movement to the whole council.

Mayor Councillor Tim Gill said: "Ludlow Town Council has a broadly focused community leadership role and it recognises that signing up to the Climate Emergency is the first step in its environmental community leadership journey."

Ludlow already has an active sustainable transport group, a vibrant farmer’s market, an annual Green Festival, and it is the home of the first food festivals.

The town council is committed to creating a strategy to work towards the carbon neutral objective, and to explore with the community the development of a Ludlow Town Council Climate Change Strategy.

In the future, it will also consider establishing a Climate Action Partnership.

Bishop's Castle has just formed a branch of Extinction Rebellion. Over 70 people gathered at a recent meeting held in the town to learn how Extinction Rebellion is working to reverse the climate catastrophe.

Ludlow South Shropshire Local Hubs News Politics
