Online radio station to air story of Ludlow war hero

A Local Hero, which tells the story of Pilot Officer Laurie Whitbread, is streaming on Celtica Radio from a month from July 3.

The author, ex RAF pilot Ron Powell, said: "As a youngster growing up in Ludlow, I used to pass Laurie’s grave in Henley Road Cemetery. He became my boyhood hero, the inspiration for my 32-year career in the RAF and my Battle of Britain novel, Wings Over Summer, which is dedicated to his memory.

"With its publication, I learned much more about Laurie and wrote A Local Hero, which culminates with his being shot down and killed at the height of the Battle of Britain in September 1940."

The story is set to music from composers Tony and Adam Violaris who also produced the music for one of Ron's earlier stories.

Privilege

"They found A Local Hero especially moving and, like me, became keen for Laurie’s story to reach a wider audience," he said.

"So when Celtica decided to air it, Tony said the Violaris family would provide the soundtrack.

"As you can imagine, having their involvement is a tremendous privilege for me, but more than that, their music and the skill of Celtica producer, Bill Everatt, has added a whole new dimension to the story.

"Perhaps I shouldn’t say so myself, but I think it now carries a real emotional punch."

A Local Hero can be heard on the Dave Carrington show, Squaring the Circle, on celticaradio.com at any from July 3.