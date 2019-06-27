New home needed for Ludlow civic regalia

Ludlow Town Council has been told it must find a new secure room for its mace and silver collection which has been stored at the town's NatWest bank for the last five years.

Mayor Tim Gill claims staff went to retrieve the civic regalia last Sunday but was told by the new bank manager they could no longer keep the collection in the secure room.

They were told the mace could not be removed unless the silver collection was also taken at the same time.

"We have had no issues up until now but there is a new bank manager who has suddenly said we can no longer keep it there," he said.

"It is the only bank in Ludlow that has storage facilities so we can't just take it out. One of the mace is of national importance and dates back to the 17th century. It is one of the finest examples of civic regalia."

Councillor Gill said the town council has was originally given a deadline of two weeks to remove the items.

"We have always just had a system where we sign the silver out but they are now saying it has to be associated with a bank account," he said.

"We've offered to pay for the storage or said we will set up an account, but they are saying we still can't use the facilities.

"They don't seem to realise how much this is going to antagonise the local community."

It was the first service in at least 70 years that the mace were not present, according to Mr Gill, and a number of people enquired about the missing items.

He added: "I just feel disappointed that the NatWest don't understand the importance of the collection.

"For a local branch, they seem to have no understanding about the town. We have got to carefully look after something that is a national asset."

A NatWest spokeswoman said: “As Ludlow Town Council is no longer our customer we are unable to continue to store their items. We recognise the initial two weeks notice given to remove the items was insufficient and are offering the council a further three months to make alternative arrangements.”