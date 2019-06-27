Fun sports day in Ludlow

The day was held in partnership with Ludlow College with students taking part in various sports alongside people with learning disabilities.

A range of games were enjoyed by everyone taking part.

Nicola North from Working Together said that as well as the annual sports day the organisation also ran a sports club on Tuesday.

"Sports club is an opportunity to try-out lots of different activities, including rounders, football, softball as well as take part in activities at local sports clubs.

"Recent trips have included a visit to the Ludlow Croquet Club."

Working Together recently moved into new headquarters within the town's Rockspring Community Centre.

"We provide support, training, work opportunities and recreational activities firmly rooted in the local community. Our aim is to provide a focus for people with learning disabilities and their families. We aim to encourage inclusion in all aspects of community life."

One of its many successes is the Rockspring mini cafe which makes cakes, scones, soup, pasties and curries for sale in the cafe.

"We also offer a lunchtime delivery service in the Ludlow area – and have taken on some new customers recently," Nicola said.

"All the food produced is made by Working Together’s learning disabled members with support from a highly motivated team of staff and volunteers."

The members of the Sewing Bee club meet on Tuesday afternoons enjoying learning to make garments from dress and pyjamas to purses and backpacks.

Diversity is a club where adults with learning disabilities can go along and socialise on Tuesday evenings while thre is also a youth club for young people, supported by Children in Need.