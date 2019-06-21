Ludlow Fringe on form

The popular event underway in the town is seeing more than 100 events taking place across 40 venues over 16 days.

Throughout the festival an art trail is taking festival goers on a walk throughout Ludlow to see paintings, sculpture, photography, jewellery, printing, textiles, ceramics and much more in a variety of venues including the library, shops, galleries and cafes, pubs and restaurants.

From music to comedy, theatre, film, cabaret, poetry, dance, visual art, workshops, talks, kid’s activities and story-telling – there is a jam-packed schedule brimming with talent.

There will also be a Peaky Blinders Ludlow Brewery Takeover and fans can dress up to the nines and join in an evening of beer-soaked fun with themed 1920s entertainment, burlesque, live music and DJ playing vintage beats and songs from the hit TV show on June 21.

Other fringe favourites include the annual production of Shakespeare in the Castle. This year, Henry V will be brought to life for five nights, with Ludlow castle’s medieval walls providing the atmospheric backdrop.

On June 29 the festival will stage the Great Ludlow Get Together, a street party with music, crafts and games.

Katie Robins from the Ludlow Brewery said the Fringe Festival was a wonderful event bringing people into the town as well as providing events for local people.

"We have some wonderful works of art on display by Stuart Roper and his Light in the Lanscape collection and we are looking forward to the Peaky Blinder evening," she said.