Young child and elderly woman taken to hospital after A49 crash in Ludlow

The crash happened on the A49 at Sheet Island, near to the Squirrel Pub at about 2pm on Monday.

A woman in her 70s and a young girl in a car seat in the back of one of the vehicles were taken to Hereford County Hospital.

Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene.

West Mercia Police were also in attendance and closed the road for about three hours.

Drivers suffered long delays as tailbacks were reported both sides of the roundabout, with heavy traffic and congestion in nearby back roads before the road was reopened at about 5.30pm.