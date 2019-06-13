Secret garden tucked away in Ludlow

The half acre plot on Steventon New Road, which will open on June 22, has been cared for by owners, Kevin and Carolyn Wood for about 40 years.

Two years ago the hidden garden won the Heart of England in Bloom's chairman's award to the delight of the couple.

For the last seven years years they have opened the garden to the public as part of the National Gardens Scheme, which sees privately owned sites open to raise money in aid of nursing and care charities.

About 18 months ago they suffered a set back when a six-foot high retaining wall crashed down under the weight of snow and rainfall onto the plants.

But with hard work and help from family and a neighbour, they were still able to hold the open day.

The garden features lawned areas, curved beds and arches smothered with clematis, roses and wisteria.

There is a fish pond complete with a fountain and a gazebo and summerhouse from which visitors can sit and admire the tropical plants, herbaceous borders and unusual palms.

It also has several terraced areas, arches, a Mediterranean style garden, vegetable plots and a natural, “fox-free” chicken run and ducks.

Advertising

Mrs Wood said they first opened up the garden because they wanted to give something back to the Macmillan Cancer Support nurses who cared for Mrs Wood’s stepfather Ron Davis.

"Macmillan is just one of many charities that are helped by the scheme," she said.

"The family come along and it is a chance to remember him."

She said people come from far and wide for the open day.

Advertising

"Everyone is welcome. I will be busy baking for the event."

The garden will be open on June 22 from 12.30-6.30pm. The cost of entry is £3.50 with no cost for children and there will be home made teas and cakes available.

Dogs are welcome and there is wheelchair access.

People can also book to see the garden by appointment by contacting Mrs Wood on 01584 876037.