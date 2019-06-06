Ludlow Visitor Information Centre moving into library while work takes place

Assembly Rooms chief executive Helen Hughes, said: “Together with the library we provide a significant resource for both locals and visitors and to put both facilities under the same roof, albeit for a limited period, makes great sense."

Ludlow Library manager Iran Morris added: “With some minor adjustments we’ve been able to make an adequate space near the entrance to the library which we feel will work well with all our visitors and will prove beneficial for both parties.

"This short-term arrangement will strengthen our relationship which will, I’m sure, continue long into the future”.

Adjusting to the library opening hours will mean the visitor centre will not be open on Thursdays or Saturday afternoons until its return to its new location in the old Tourist Information Centre facing Market Square.