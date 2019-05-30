Ludlow parking fees ' have led to drop in shoppers'

All businesses in the town centre received a survey from Ludlow Town Council in March in a bid to gage how trade has been affected.

The new parking scheme and charges came into force last November and saw the introduction of new linear tariffs, ranging from 30p per hour to £1.80, at all car parks and on-street zones.

Mayor of Ludlow, Councillor Tim Gill, said the response from businesses was worrying.

Out of the 60 businesses that responded to the survey, 90 per cent reported a drop in turnover compared to the same period last year.

Of those, eight retailers reporters a 25 per cent decrease in turnover and two said they'd seen a 50 per cent decrease.

"These figures are horrendous," Councillor Gill said.

"To park on the street it costs £1.80 per hour. Why would you come into Ludlow to buy a load of bread from the bakers or some meat from the butchers if you're going to have to pay that much just to park?

"At the moment the situation is looking grim for Ludlow. It's having a real impact on Ludlow and the whole of south Shropshire."

There has been a steady closure of independent shops in the town, according to Councillor Gill, with more closures in the pipeline.

"Shropshire Council is attempting to raise more money by putting up the parking charges but they are in turn destroying the economy of market towns," Councillor Gill added.

"They don't seem to realise the consequences of their actions, or if they do they won't admit it."

He said the overwhelming consensus from traders is that they want to see the pop and shop reinstated which gives shoppers half an hour free parking.

Some are even calling for the time to be extended to an hour.

The town council will present the findings, which also includes responses from 300 shoppers, to Shropshire Council's Performance Management Scrutiny Committee on Wednesday

The meeting is a chance for members to review the car parking strategy six months on.