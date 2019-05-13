Menu

Ludlow water supply hit after pipe burst

By Ian Harvey | Ludlow | News | Published:

Water supplies in Ludlow were hit today after a mains pipe burst.

Severn Trent said that all customers in the SY8 area of Ludlow may experience a drop in water pressure or no supply due to the burst pipe, located in the area.

A spokesman said: "We have a team en route to investigate and we hope to have the water restored as soon as we can.

"Once we have reached the site of the burst and carried out a full investigation we will update further.

"Apologies to all customers affected by this."

