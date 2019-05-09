D-Day trip for twinning association

The trip has been arranged by Ludlow Twinning Association, which was set up in 1986 to foster closer links with La Ferte Mace in the region.

The association's Philip Adams said at least two of those on the trip had fathers who were Second World War veterans.

He said it was important to remind younger people about the contribution the wartime generation made to the liberty we enjoy today.

"As 1944 grows more distant we feel it important for young members to come," he said, adding they are offered free travel if they are accompanied by their parents or grandparents.

During the trip they will visit Pegasus Bridge, which was a key site in holding off the German counter attack in the days and weeks after the invasion.

The party will leave on May 29, and return on June 3, three days before the anniversary of D-Day.