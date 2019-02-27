Ludlow club's list for easier access

Councillor Vivienne Parry, who represents Ludlow South, is launching a comprehensive directory of clubs and associations that meet in the town, with a special emphasis on helping those living alone.

The aim is to inform members of the public about the services and organisations available to them, gathering information into one source to also inform groups about other clubs with a similar focus.

The Liberal Democrat Councillor said: "From my work as a councillor I have realised that Ludlow has a whole host of clubs and societies but lacks a single source that lists them all.

"There are many groups all doing good things for the town that don't know what other groups are doing in and around the area.

"Likewise, there are a great many residents who have difficulty in finding information on the range of groups that are out there.

"What I have in mind is a directory that will have all types of groups listed by category – everything from groups that help people with Alzheimer's, to carers' groups, music, arts, yoga and many more."

She added: "I am particularly concerned to help people who are living on their own and people who perhaps don't know how to find out when and where these groups meet.

"I want to make things easier by putting it all down in a single source that will be updated every year.

"I hope to start work shortly on compiling the directory. If you are a member of a group that would like to be listed send all your details and I will be pleased to add your group to the listings."

To add a club's details to the directory, contact councillor Parry on viv.parry@gmail.com, 01584873604 or write to 31, Clifton Villas, Temeside, Ludlow, SY8 1PA.