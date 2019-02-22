Menu

Appeal to motorists ahead of resurfacing work in Ludlow

By Aimee Jones | Ludlow | News | Published:

Ludlow residents are being asked not to ignore no parking signs ahead of a day of resurfacing work.

Councillors are pleading for people to not leave their cars on Corve Street overnight on Sunday.

It is the last day of a three-Sunday operation to rebuild the road surface and sort out problems with drains and traffic lights.

Councillor Andy Boddington for Ludlow North said: “Corve Street is being resurfaced over three Sundays. We have arranged this work for a time when it will be least disruptive. But we have a problem with people ignoring the no parking signs.

“They are preventing some areas being repaired It has taken us a while to organise this work. However the job could end up half done if cars are left in the way.”

