Appeal to motorists ahead of resurfacing work in Ludlow

Councillors are pleading for people to not leave their cars on Corve Street overnight on Sunday.

It is the last day of a three-Sunday operation to rebuild the road surface and sort out problems with drains and traffic lights.

Councillor Andy Boddington for Ludlow North said: “Corve Street is being resurfaced over three Sundays. We have arranged this work for a time when it will be least disruptive. But we have a problem with people ignoring the no parking signs.

“They are preventing some areas being repaired It has taken us a while to organise this work. However the job could end up half done if cars are left in the way.”