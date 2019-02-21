Medieval gold ring found near Ludlow is declared treasure

Oliver Price who was out metal detecting at Greete on August 15 last year discovered the gold ring, which dates back to the 13th or 14th century.

Angie Bolton, senior finds liaison officer, gave a report that was read out by coroner John Ellery at an inquest at Shirehall on Tuesday.

The report said: “The gold finger ring is complete, although the hoop is slightly misshapen. The bezel is formed by the hoop dividing into two horizontal strands, each with a stirrup-type bezel with a conical cell.

“Both cells have their original stone setting missing. The two strands join at the shoulders which have a moulded decoration in the form of a zoomorphic face with a nose, circular indentations for eyes, high-relief pellets and low-relief annulets for hair.

“The hoop is D-shaped in section, and on the exterior it is decorated with low-relief chevrons and notches along the edge. The hoop tapers slightly in width towards the reverse.”

The ring was a form popular in England in the 12th century, according to experts. Other finds had been made in recent years that dated to the 13th century.

Coroner Mr Ellery was satisfied it met the requirements of being more than 300 years old and declared that the ring was treasure.

The find comes just weeks after one of the most significant pieces of Bronze Age gold metalwork was found in the county.

It was only revealed that a gold bulla was found in the Shropshire Marches because it was such a rare find in the UK.

The significance of the find was described at the time by finds liaison officer for Shropshire Peter Reavill as one of the greatest ever in his experience.

He said: “This is an extremely important British find, and an extremely important European find. In my years in this role, not many things have taken my breath away but this is one of them.

“It is a highly unusual find of international importance and possibly my greatest ever find.”

Two other finds were also made back in January, with treasure hunters discovering a medieval signet ring in a ploughed field in St Martins, near Oswestry.

It was found to date back to the 1400s.