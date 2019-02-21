Drivers asked to move cars

They say drivers have been ignoring the no parking signs which are preventing some areas being repaired.

Andy Boddington, Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow North, said: "We have arranged this work for a time when it will be least disruptive to local businesses and the tourist trade. But we have a problem with people ignoring the no parking signs. The owner could not be contacted because the car was not registered in Shropshire. This area will be patched on Sunday morning. That’s providing no one leaves their car in the space overnight Saturday.”

The Mayor of Ludlow said the last chance to get the job done was this weekend.

Councillor Tim Gill, said: “The quality of the new road surface is really good. But we are likely to end up with a patchwork of repairs if people park their cars on Corve Street overnight this coming Saturday. We need to get this job done. I don’t know why people are ignoring the no parking cones.”

The councillors said that highways engineers will be knocking on car owners’ front doors to ask them to move their cars when the owner lives locally.

"Shropshire Council’s highways engineers have designed a very thorough repair that will last many years," Councillor Boddington said.

A hard wearing tarmac surface will be laid and drains flushed out to prevent flash flooding. Traffic light sensors are being replaced to improve safety and new lining will be panting.