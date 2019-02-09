Equine flu: Ludlow Hunt suspends all activities

An outbreak of equine flu in three horses in a Cheshire yard has rocked the sport, with 100 yards shut down and race meetings cancelled until Wednesday.

The Ludlow Hunt, which operates in Shropshire, Herefordshire, and Worcestershire, had said on Thursday that activities would continue but those involved had been warned to be vigilant.

However all activities are now suspended.

A spokeswoman said: "In line with the BHA shut down of Racing across the UK The Ludlow Hunt has suspended all activities involving horses in a bid to restrict the spread of the current outbreak of Equine Flu."

