Tudor building hit by bus in Ludlow

By Aimee Jones | Ludlow | News | Published:

A Grade Two listed building in Ludlow was damaged when a bus reversed into it.

Tolsey House in The Bull Ring, was hit by the bus at about 12.20pm on Saturday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said only minor damage was caused to the Tudor building, which is home to PCB Solicitors, Fish House and Pye Powder.

A crew from Ludlow attended to ensure the building was safe and said some tiles on the corner of the roof were damaged.

Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
