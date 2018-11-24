Advertising
John Challis opens new kitchen at village hall near Orleton
A village hall's new kitchen, near Ludlow, was officially opened by Only Fools and Horses actor John Challis.
Mr Challis was guest of honour at the unveiling of the new facilities at Orleton Village Hall.
The £40,000 refurbishment was made possible by a Leader's Grant through Herefordshire Council and the support of Orleton Parish Council.
It means the venue can now cater for up to 130 guests, opening it up to a range of uses.
The committee is also offering use of the kitchen for use by start-up catering businesses looking for facilities a few hours a week.
