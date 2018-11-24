John Challis opens new kitchen at village hall near Orleton

Mr Challis was guest of honour at the unveiling of the new facilities at Orleton Village Hall.

The £40,000 refurbishment was made possible by a Leader's Grant through Herefordshire Council and the support of Orleton Parish Council.

It means the venue can now cater for up to 130 guests, opening it up to a range of uses.

The committee is also offering use of the kitchen for use by start-up catering businesses looking for facilities a few hours a week.