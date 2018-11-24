Menu

Advertising

John Challis opens new kitchen at village hall near Orleton

By Keri Trigg | Ludlow | News | Published:

A village hall's new kitchen, near Ludlow, was officially opened by Only Fools and Horses actor John Challis.

John Challis cuts the ribbon to officially open the new kitchen

Mr Challis was guest of honour at the unveiling of the new facilities at Orleton Village Hall.

The £40,000 refurbishment was made possible by a Leader's Grant through Herefordshire Council and the support of Orleton Parish Council.

It means the venue can now cater for up to 130 guests, opening it up to a range of uses.

The committee is also offering use of the kitchen for use by start-up catering businesses looking for facilities a few hours a week.

Ludlow South Shropshire Local Hubs News
Keri Trigg

By Keri Trigg
Reporter - @KeriTrigg_Star

Reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News