Jury inquest into Legionnaire’s disease death of Ludlow hotel guest to be held next year

Elaine Esther Brown, 69, from Liverpool, contracted the bacterial disease while staying at The Feathers Hotel in Ludlow.

She suffered a stroke and died on August 26 last year at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

On Wednesday, a pre-inquest review took place at Shirehall in Shrewsbury, with a representative of Shropshire Council in attendance, along with a representative for the administrators of the hotel, which went into administration in August this year.

John Ellery, corner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, told the pre-inquest review how Mrs Brown and her husband had stayed at the hotel.

Mr Ellery adjourned the inquest, which will take place in front of a jury from February 27 to March 1.

The hotel closed down back in August, citing trading difficulties as a result of a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in 2017 in which a guest died.

Back in 2017 it was also revealed that another guest had contracted the disease in April 2017, but had since recovered.

Earlier this year it was confirmed that the hotel had been sold.