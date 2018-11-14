Green light to move protected newt colony

Midlands Quarry Products has been granted a licence from Natural England to relocate Great Crested Newts at the company's quarry at Clee Hill.

They are being moved away from the working area as the quarry expands, and into four new ponds – two of which have been specially made – which the company says will allow them and other wildlife to thrive.

The company worked with environmental consultants SLR Consulting to move the newts as the quarry development progresses.

Quarry manager Hugh McGuigan said: "We are very pleased that Natural England has granted us the licence to translocate the newts. Their new home will be safe for them to thrive in and hopefully expand further still."

Chris Mitchell of SLR said: "Following issue of the licence, MQP have completed a range of habitat works including the creation of new ponds, restoration of a former pond and enhancement of seven hectares of grassland habitats.

"During the first stage of translocation works this year, over 200 amphibians have been safely relocated including 36 Great Crested Newts."