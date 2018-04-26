Pupils design gardens in Ludlow to mark First World War centenary

The scheme aims to transform St Johns Garden, off Old Street, and was thought up by the Ludlow in Bloom committee.

The town has already won 13 golds in past competitions and will be competing for the 16th year, with judges due to visit in July.

The first pupils to take part in designing their own garden were from Ludlow C of E School.

They took on the task of gardening on Tuesday, which involved planting 30 perennials.

An area of the garden has been divided into plots.

Other schools taking part will be St Laurence's C Of E Primary School, Clee Hill Community Academy, Ludlow Junior School and Bishop Hooper C E Primary School.

Students from Ludlow College will also be helping to plant wild flower seeds.

Shropshire and Ludlow town councillor Viv Parry, who is also chairwoman of the Ludlow in Bloom committee, said: "We wanted to do something to mark the centenary of the First World War.

"The children are really enthusiastic about taking part. I've been impressed with their efforts so far."

She said each primary school will get its own plot which will also have a plaque.

The plaque will tell people which school planted the garden and the thoughts of its pupils about the First World War.

Councillor Parry said: "They can do their own designs.

"We will also be getting a train made of wooden boxes and it will have petunias and gazanias planted inside. The front will look like the face of a train.

"Ludlow in Bloom is supplying the plants. I am looking forward to the competition this year. It's important to get the community involved.

"This is our 16th year of taking part and we have won 13 golds in the past."