Man, 66, dies in Leominster crash - police appeal for witnesses

Officers from West Mercia Police said the fatal collision occurred on Sunday (December 21) on the A44 in Herefordshire and are appealing for witnesses.

The collision happened at around 9.30am in Leominster, near to the junction for the A4110 at Bainstree Cross, and involved a Suzuki Grand Vitara and a Land Rover Discovery.

A spokesperson said: "The driver of the Suzuki, a man aged 66, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"A passenger in the vehicle, a 64-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"The driver of the other vehicle involved remained at the scene and was spoken to by police. No arrests have been made.

"Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dashcam footage of the vehicles leading up to the collision, to please get in contact."

Anyone with information is urged to email PC Matt Tyrrell matthew.tyrrell@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 106i of December 21.