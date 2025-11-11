Man dies after bin lorry crash in market town near Shropshire border

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, rushed to Mill Street in Leominster after a bin lorry collided with a building shortly after 6.40am on Tuesday (November 11).

West Mercia Police have now confirmed that a man in his 60s, who was a passenger in the bin lorry, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Superintendent Helen Wain said: "Shortly after 6.40am this morning emergency services responded to a report a bin lorry had collided with a building in Mill Street in Leominster.

"Three people were in the vehicle at the time of the collision and it has now been confirmed that sadly a man in his 60s, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The driver and a second passenger were treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“On behalf of all agencies, our thoughts and condolences are with those involved and families affected by the incident."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a number of crews were sent to the incident, including two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor with a critical care paramedic, the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), two Mercia Accident Rescue Service (MARS) BASICS doctors, the Midlands Air Ambulances from Strensham and Cosford and a Critical Care Car from Midlands Air Ambulance.

They added: “Ambulance staff arrived on scene to find a significant RTC where three occupants were trapped in a bin lorry which had collided with a house. No occupants were inside the house at the time of the collision.

“Due to structural damage to the house, all three emergency service colleagues worked rapidly together to safely extricate the three patients.

“Sadly, one male passenger was confirmed deceased on scene.

“The driver, a man, received trauma care by ambulance staff for serious injuries before being airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further emergency care.

“A second male passenger also received trauma care for serious injuries by WMAS before being airlifted to the same hospital for further trauma care.”

The building was empty at the time of the collision, and no one else was injured in the incident.

A cordon remained in place on Tuesday afternoon while the fire service and local authorities continue to work to make the building safe.

Roads surrounding the building were closed and police said they were expected to remain closed for some time.