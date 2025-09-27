Murder investigation launched after woman found dead at address near Leominster

Emergency services attended the address on Apple Tree Close in Bromyard, a town located between Worcester and Leominster, at around 6am.

A 61-year-old woman was found dead at the scene.

A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Joanne Delahay said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has sadly lost her life.

“I understand an incident of this nature will cause shock and concern amongst the local community, but I would like to offer reassurance that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

“You will notice a higher police presence in the area in the coming days as officers investigate this incident”.