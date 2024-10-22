Police seek man who kicked dog in the head causing brain damage then abandoned it

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police say the shocking incident happened in Leominster some time in September, when a man was seen walking a dog on the High Street. The man became tangled in the lead and fell to the ground.

He then began to kick the dog in the head before being pulled away by a member of public. The man left the area without the dog.

The dog suffered brain damage and is now in the care of a rescue centre.

Officers are aware of a group of girls who witnessed the attack and are appealing for them to contact the police. They were not involved in the incident but may have information that may help.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Detective Constable Emma Woodrow by emailing emma.woodrow@westmercia.police.uk.