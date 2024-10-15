Spooky Shropshire border police set to go on patrol in a Halloween themed patrol car

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers in Leominster will be taking part in Operation Ghostbusters and dressing up one of their cars with a Halloween theme.

PCSO Stephanie Harper, of Leominster police, said: "Leominster Safer Neighbourhood Team will be inviting our young community to come and see us on on Halloween as we patrol Leominster in our spooky police car.

"We will be dressing our Safer Neighbourhood Team car in all things Halloween to encourage those out trick or treating to engage with us to have some spooky fun, whilst we also promote personal safety to those we speak with.

"The aim is not only to engage with our young communities, but also to offer reassurance to our more vulnerable community members whilst we are out patrolling."

A picture shared by Leominster Police

PCSO Harper added: "We are aware that not everyone enjoys the Halloween season, so we will be handing out No Trick or Treat Posters to those that want them, which can be placed on your doors/windows to deter any trick or treaters attending your property.

"If you would like us to pop one of those through your letterbox before hand, please get in touch with us at leominster.snt@westmercia.police.uk.

"We will also be visiting shops and supermarkets in the run up to Halloween to reinforce the message that flour or eggs will not be sold to minors around the Halloween period.

"We look forward to seeing the trick or treaters on the 31st."