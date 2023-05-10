Notification Settings

Truck with nearly 500 sheep on board involved in fire incident near south Shropshire border

By David Tooley

A huge livestock truck with about 480 sheep on board was involved in a fire incident near the south Shropshire border.

Picture: Leominster Fire Station
Picture: Leominster Fire Station

Fire crews from Leominster, Kingsland and Tenbury stations were sent to Mill Street in Leominster on Tuesday evening.

A spokesman for Leominster Fire Station said: "Just after 5pm yesterday, both our pumps were called to a report of a large livestock vehicle on fire, on Mill Street in town.

Picture: Leominster Fire Station

"With approximately 480 sheep on board, crews worked hard at dealing with what turned out to be overheated brakes."

The fire crews said all sheep were transferred unharmed to an oncoming support livestock carrier.

"Kingsland fire station and Tenbury Fire Station also assisted us at this incident, using the environmental pack we carry, to prevent water run off from entering the drain system," added the Leominster Fire Station spokesman.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

