Woman taken to hospital after one vehicle car crash in Leominster

By David TooleyLeominsterPublished: Last Updated:

A woman described as elderly was taken to hospital after a one vehicle collision.

Police closed Bridge Street in Leominster on Thursday afternoon for about one hour to deal with the collision.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 1.46pm to a road traffic collision involving one car on Bridge Street, Leominster.

"One ambulance and a Community First Responder attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found an elderly female who was a passenger in the car. She had sustained non-life threatening injuries.

"She received treatment from ambulance staff before being conveyed to Hereford County Hospital for further assessment. The driver of the car did not require treatment.”

The road was reopened shortly after 3pm.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

