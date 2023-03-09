Woman taken to hospital after one vehicle car crash in Leominster

Police closed Bridge Street in Leominster on Thursday afternoon for about one hour to deal with the collision.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 1.46pm to a road traffic collision involving one car on Bridge Street, Leominster.

"One ambulance and a Community First Responder attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found an elderly female who was a passenger in the car. She had sustained non-life threatening injuries.

"She received treatment from ambulance staff before being conveyed to Hereford County Hospital for further assessment. The driver of the car did not require treatment.”