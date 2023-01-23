'Large quantity of antique valuables' stolen in Leominster burglary

Two males have been captured on CCTV within M & J Markets, Minster House, Broad Street, Leominster, having got in through a window at the rear of the property between 8pm and 10pm on Sunday .

Appealing to the community for information, PCSO Gareth Maddox, of Herefordshire Police, said: "A large quantity of antique valuables have been stolen including coins and jewellery.

"Two males have been captured on CCTV within the premises having accessed through a window at the rear of the property."

Officers say more information will be released in due course.

People with any information should contact Leominster Safer Neighbourhood Team on email leominster.snt@westmercia.police.uk officer in case PC Jessica Barrett quoting incident number 00114_I_23012023.

If people aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, they can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Police say there are some simple, inexpensive and effective things you can do to help secure your home, property, business. Security tips and advice can be found on the West Mercia Police website www.westmercia.police.uk