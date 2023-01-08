Notification Settings

Motorcyclist flown to hospital with leg injury after collision with car

By Sue Austin

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after a crash near the Shropshire border.

Emergency services were called out to Upper Sapey, southeast of Tenbury Wells on Sunday afternoon.

The crash involved a car and a motorcycle.

Both a land ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance attended because of the severity of the collision.

A spokesperson for Tenbury Fire Station said firefighters made the vehicle safe while ambulance crews tended to the motorcyclist.

A spokesperson said the rider was conscious but had suffered significant injury to his right leg.

"Privacy screens were put up by fire crew whilst treatment was being given. The crew then assisted in carrying the motorcyclist onto the air ambulance. We wish him a speedy recovery."

West Mercia Police was also in attendance and the road was closed while the emergency operation took place.

