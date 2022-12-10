Family and police launch appeal to find missing 32-year-old woman

Kirsty.Picture: West Mercia Police

Thirty two-year-old Kirsty has links to Leominster and Hereford and was last seen at around 2pm on Friday.

Kirsty is described as white, 5ft 6 inches tall, of medium build with long brown hair.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "It is likely that she’s with her dog, Honey, who is a short-haired black collie cross lurcher with some white and tan on her face and chest.

"Officers, along with Kirsty’s family, are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare."