Anti violence bee creates a buzz on flying visit to Leominster

Picture: West Mercia Police

The bee, made by the British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry, created a buzz at Earl Mortimer College in Leominster where it was there to get across an important and educational message about the dangers of carrying weapons.

Working in partnership with local councils West Mercia Police is taking the bee around its area at the start of a national tour.

It also coincides with Operation Sceptre, a national operation designed to educate young people about the dangers and consequences of carrying a knife, target those who carry weapons and disrupt the sale and supply of knives.

Two years in the making, the anti-violence bee was originally commissioned by Greater Manchester Police and it is made up of thousands of weapons taken from the streets of the city.

The British Ironwork Centre also made the Knife Angel, which attracted thousands of visitors to its tour of cities across the country.