Van driver killed in crash with lorry near Leominster

The air ambulance was called to the scene, but medics were unable to save the van driver

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision on Legions Cross Road in Leominster at 10.30am this morning.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and an air ambulance attended the scene where they found the 83-year-old.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "On arrival crews discovered the driver of the van in a critical condition.

"Crews immediately began administering advanced life support to him.

"Unfortunately, despite their best efforts it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene."

The driver of the HGV was assessed at the scene and did not require any treatment.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police added: "Around 10.30am this morning (Tuesday 1 November) we received a report of a collision between a van and a lorry on the A44 at Legion Crossroads, Eardisland, Herefordshire.

"We attended with West Midlands Ambulance Service and sadly the driver of the van, an 83-year-old man from Hereford, died. No other injuries were reported.