Woman assaulted outside petrol station

By Sue AustinLeominster

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted outside a petrol station in Leominster.

The women was attacked on October 25 between 2.45pm and 3pm outside Apple Green Petrol Station, on Bargates.

A West Mercia police spokesperson said a woman in a black Mercedes Coupe was seen filming the incident.

"We would like to identify her or for her to come forward," the spokesperson said.

"We understand there were three men standing nearby who may have witnessed the incident and we would like to hear from them too as they may be able to help with our enquiries."

Anyone that may be able to help should email Constable Laura Hazelwood at laura.hazelwood@westmercia.police.uk or call 01432 347217 quoting reference number 247i of 25 October.

News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

