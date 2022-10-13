Police appeal for information about stolen bike

The missing bike. Pic: West Mercia Police

Officers have given the time of the theft as between 8.20pm and 9.30pm on Tuesday October 11 from an address in Farmeadow Road, Leominster.

The bike is described as a mountain bike nuke proof carbon fibre with full suspension, green in colour with bright orange writing on it.

PCSO Gareth Maddox of West Mercia Police, said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious."

People with information should use the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on the police website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00614_I_11102022 .

Or people can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org