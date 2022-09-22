Offering advice at Leominster Police Station

Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service’s Dying 2 Drive is under way and a first roadshow was delivered at Leominster Police Station last week.

There are plans for a further course at Wyre Forest Fire Station in October.

Fire Service volunteers and partner agencies such as West Mercia Police, WMP Road Safety Team, Herefordshire Road Safety and the ELY Memorial Fund collaborate to educate year 11 pupils on being safe road users.

Over more than a decade, the event has grown significantly, culminating in over 3,000 students taking part each year.

Through a number of interactive workshops, Dying 2 Drive aims to reduce the number of accidents involving young people as they start to travel independently as pedestrians, drivers, cyclists and passengers.

Station Commander Sara Hall, from the HWFRS Prevention department, said: "This is an invaluable initiative where we have been able to deliver potentially life-saving advice to literally tens of thousands of young road users from our communities.

“We couldn’t deliver Dying 2 Drive without the dedication of our staff, our partner agencies and service volunteers. We are very grateful to all the people who make D2D the success it is.