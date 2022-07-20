Notification Settings

Motorcyclist dies following collision

By Sue Austin

A motorcyclist has died after his bike was involved in a collision with a refuse lorry.

The tragedy happened near Leominster across the Shropshire/Herefordshire border on Wednesday .

Emergency services were called to the A44 in Bredenbury, Herefordshire just after 10am.

An off-duty doctor and bystanders gave first aid while 999 teams were on their way.

West Midlands Ambulance said two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a BASICS emergency doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham with a paramedic and doctor on board attended the scene.

A spokeswoman said: “When ambulance staff arrived, they found the motorcyclist, a man, being given CPR by an off duty doctor and bystanders. The man was in a critical condition and ambulance staff commenced advanced life support on scene. Sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased on scene a short time later.”

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

