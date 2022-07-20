Motorcyclist dies following collision

West Midlands Ambulance said two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a BASICS emergency doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham with a paramedic and doctor on board attended the scene.

A spokeswoman said: “When ambulance staff arrived, they found the motorcyclist, a man, being given CPR by an off duty doctor and bystanders. The man was in a critical condition and ambulance staff commenced advanced life support on scene. Sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased on scene a short time later.”