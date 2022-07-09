Notification Settings

Major fire guts houses in Leominster

By Paul Jenkins

A number of houses are believed to have been destroyed in a major fire which started last night in Leominster.

Fire in Leominster
Fire in Leominster

The blaze, which started at a garage in Buckfield Road in the Baron's Cross area of the town spread to four semi-detached properties.

Eight breathing apparatus, three main jets, three hose reel jets, an aerial ladder platform, a drone, and a safety jet were used to battle the major blaze while Cadent and Western Power were called in to isolate gas and electrics.

Crews from Leominster, Kingsland, Tenbury and Hereford were called out to deal with the fire, black smoke was seen over the town for hours. Crews are still on scene damping down.

]Firefighter Dave Swallow tweeted: "Good, assertive firefighting attack in hot conditions this evening by @HWFireLeominstr

and @HWFireKingsland to prevent further spread of this well-developed fire. Great support from @HWFireControl @HWFireTenbury,@HWFireEwHaroldand @HWFireHereford

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

