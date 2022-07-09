Major fire guts houses in Leominster

Fire in Leominster

The blaze, which started at a garage in Buckfield Road in the Baron's Cross area of the town spread to four semi-detached properties.

Eight breathing apparatus, three main jets, three hose reel jets, an aerial ladder platform, a drone, and a safety jet were used to battle the major blaze while Cadent and Western Power were called in to isolate gas and electrics.

Crews from Leominster, Kingsland, Tenbury and Hereford were called out to deal with the fire, black smoke was seen over the town for hours. Crews are still on scene damping down.

]Firefighter Dave Swallow tweeted: "Good, assertive firefighting attack in hot conditions this evening by @HWFireLeominstr