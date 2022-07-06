Surge of electric car charging points coming to town car parks

Councillor John Harrington

Both Leominster and Kington will be getting charging units under Herefordshire Council plans to 'amp up the number of charging points across the county by at least 100 over the next two years.

Leominster's Etnam Street car park is set to receive a 7kW dual charger while the Broad Street car park has been earmarked for a 50kW charger.

Mill Street car park in Kington is getting a 7kW dual charger.

Herefordshire Council will be working with Gamma Energy Ltd and Wenea to significantly increase the provision of electric vehicle charge points. There will also be a switch to more rapid charging and support for residents who have to park on the street.

Councillor John Harrington, the county's cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, said: “We are committed to reaching carbon net zero by 2030, and this is a huge step in that direction.”