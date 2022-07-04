Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Three animals seized after dangerous dog incident

By David TooleyLeominsterPublished: Last Updated:

Three dogs have been seized by police and put in secure kennels after a dangerous dog incident.

A police car
A police car

Police are appealing for information following the incident in Bridge Street, Leominster.

PC Max Beswick of Leominster safer neighbourhood team said the animals are now in secure kennels following the incident on Friday, July 1, where on-going assessments are taking place.

"The local policing team attended the scene and through initial enquiries clear concerns were highlighted to the officers," he said.

"Swift action was taken to seize the dogs from the suspect. With support of the dog unit, three dogs were seized who are now housed in secure kennels where on-going assessments will take place.

"We recognise the risk posed to the public when dogs are not controlled properly and we will make the challenging decisions necessary to keep us safe."

Police say an investigation will now follow.

"The result of the investigation will determine whether the owner will be allowed to have his dogs returned or not. Throughout the investigation we will liaise with our dog legislation officers," said PC Beswick.

Anyone with information about the incident should email Leominster SNT at Leominster.snt@westmercia.police.uk

Leominster
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Crime
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News