A police car

Police are appealing for information following the incident in Bridge Street, Leominster.

PC Max Beswick of Leominster safer neighbourhood team said the animals are now in secure kennels following the incident on Friday, July 1, where on-going assessments are taking place.

"The local policing team attended the scene and through initial enquiries clear concerns were highlighted to the officers," he said.

"Swift action was taken to seize the dogs from the suspect. With support of the dog unit, three dogs were seized who are now housed in secure kennels where on-going assessments will take place.

"We recognise the risk posed to the public when dogs are not controlled properly and we will make the challenging decisions necessary to keep us safe."

Police say an investigation will now follow.

"The result of the investigation will determine whether the owner will be allowed to have his dogs returned or not. Throughout the investigation we will liaise with our dog legislation officers," said PC Beswick.