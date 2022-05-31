Funding to help jubilee projects for Herefordshire

From street parties and art displays to a fun run and a giant lion parade, Herefordshire will certainly celebrate in style after seven projects have been awarded funding.

Among the projects is a giant,10 foot lion puppet who is set to make his grand entrance at The Leominster Roars Fun Day. Made by the local Fetch Theatre, he is expected to parade through town, operated by professional puppeteers and students from the local secondary school. With some £6000 of funding, other festivities in the town include a tea party, a paint blast fun run, an open mic for local musicians, art and dance workshops and choir performances.

And in Bromyard, families and children are painting, printing and collaging their own pieces of artwork in a series of workshops. Receiving £1180 in funding, the designs will feature in a Jubilee Hunt; an art trail through the town. Their artistic talents will also be on display in a Jubilee banner which will be placed in the local library.

Herefordshire Community Fund CEO Bridie Sullivan said: “The Platinum Jubilee weekend is one which will last long in the memory of Herefordshire’s residents. We are thrilled to support creative and cultural activities right across the county. Not only will the Jubilee weekend be a fantastic showcase of skills and talents but it will also introduce our communities to different art forms and build confidence in creating, exhibiting and performing.”

Youth centre Close House Projects has been awarded almost £10,000 to lead on a series of creative workshops and celebrations in Hereford and Ledbury which will span poetry, visual arts, photography and drama. The project will culminate in a street party and exhibitions, bringing together young and old.

To the west of the county, the Dorstone Jubilee Committee is investing more than £4000 from the Hereford Community Foundation into the creation of a community artwork .

Residents of Pembridge will be part of a documentary-style film as they hope to capture and bring to life the story of the village from 1952 to 2022, thanks to funding of almost £3500.