Businessman gets criminal record as he is fined £3,832 for fly-tipping

Worcester Magistrates Court. Picture: Google

James Hinton, a director of Leominster Farm Supplies, trading as Hintons Country and Garden, was also ordered to pay costs of £1,978 plus a victim surcharge of £190 having also failed to transfer controlled waste to an authorised person or produce waste transfer notes.

Hinton pleaded guilty to two counts of fly-tipping at Worcester Magistrates Court on May 20. As a result, he now has a criminal record.

At the hearing, the court heard how, in April 2019, Herefordshire Council received a complaint about waste deposited at Hinton’s home address.

Photographs showed the vehicle used for transporting the waste was owned by Leominster Farm Supplies. In May 2019, the waste, which mainly consisted of household furniture, was set alight by family members.

In his defence, Hinton stated that the waste was from fly-tipping on land his business owned and that he had a permit to burn green waste. However, officers found similar household waste ready for disposal at Hinton’s business premises.

Hinton was therefore offered a fixed penalty notice of £400 for fly-tipping.

Having refused to accept it, Hinton was interviewed for the offence as a director of Leominster Farm Supplies and Leominster Property Services. He eventually admitted fly-tipping and duty of care offences.

Marc Willimont, head of public protection at Herefordshire Council, said: “Unlawful waste disposal and fly-tipping costs council tax payers tens of thousands of pounds each year.

“Businesses do this to avoid the cost of disposing of their waste lawfully. All businesses must ensure appropriate measures are in place so the waste they produce is disposed of correctly. Businesses must also have documentation to show who they have transferred the waste to and keep those records for at least two years. Anyone found fly-tipping waste will always be prosecuted.”