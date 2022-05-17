Notification Settings

Council apologises for failings in its children's services

A council which borders Shropshire has apologised for serious failings in its children's services over many years.

Herefordshire Children’s Services was featured on Panorama – Protecting Our Children: A Balancing Act on BBC One on Monday.

Paul Walker, the council's chief executive said: "I’d like to apologise again for the serious failings that have occurred in Herefordshire Children’s Services over many years.

"As a father, I was upset and saddened to hear of the ways we have let children and families in the county down, and as an incoming chief executive I made it my top priority to ensure we make the changes required, so that children and families in Herefordshire get the support they need and are entitled to."

Council leader David Hitchiner said: "No words of apology can put right the damage our failings have caused, and I want every resident in the county to know that I am deeply sorry that this council let down families so badly.

"We now have a new leadership team in place, a three-year improvement plan to deliver real change, and have pledged almost £22 million of additional funding for the staff and resources we need to create a service we can all be proud of."

Families with concerns about the way they have been treated by Herefordshire Children’s Services, can contact careconcerns@herefordshire.gov.uk

